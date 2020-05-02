For the week that ended May 1. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Apple Inc .82 from .77

Applied Industries .32 from .31

FB Financial Corp .09 from .08

First Financial Bcshs .13 from .12

Intl Business Machines 1.63 from 1.62

MetLife Inc .46 from .44

Postal Rlty Tr .20 from .17

Robert Half Intl .34 from .17

Systemax .14 from .12

Reduced

American Assets Tr .20 from .30

CorEnergy Infr Tr .05 from .75

Equitrans Midstream .15 from .45

Fidus Investments Corp .30 from .39

Great Western Bancorp .15 from .30

Harley-Davidson .02 from .38

Knoll .04 from .17

Marine Products .08 from .12

Woodward Inc .0812 from .28

Yamana Gold .0156 from .0125

— The Associated Press

