For the week that ended Nov. 1. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Abbvie 1.18 from 1.07
Bank of Hawaii Corp .67 from .65
Cintas Corp 2.55 from 2.05
DTE Energy Co 1.0125 from .9450
Entergy Corp .93 from .91
First Northwest Bancorp .04 from .03
Global Payments .195 from .01
Iron Mountain Inc .6185 from .611
Kimbell Royalty Partners .42 from .39
Mercury General Corp .63 from .6275
NBT Bancorp .27 from .26
Peoples Financial Services .35 from .34
South State Corp .46 from .43
Westlake Chemical Partners .4646 from .4579
Special
Ares Capital Corp .02
Capitol Fed Finl .34
Diamond Hill Inv Gr 9.00
Fidus Investment Corp .04
John B Sanflippo 2.00
STOCK SPLITS
This week
Applied DNA Sciences 1 for 40 reverse split
Predictive Oncology 1 for 10 reverse split
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Hldg 1 for 10 reverse split
