For the week that ended Nov. 1. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Abbvie 1.18 from 1.07

Bank of Hawaii Corp .67 from .65

Cintas Corp 2.55 from 2.05

DTE Energy Co 1.0125 from .9450

Entergy Corp .93 from .91

First Northwest Bancorp .04 from .03

Global Payments .195 from .01

Iron Mountain Inc .6185 from .611

Kimbell Royalty Partners .42 from .39

Mercury General Corp .63 from .6275

NBT Bancorp .27 from .26

Peoples Financial Services .35 from .34

South State Corp .46 from .43

Westlake Chemical Partners .4646 from .4579

Special

Ares Capital Corp .02

Capitol Fed Finl .34

Diamond Hill Inv Gr 9.00

Fidus Investment Corp .04

John B Sanflippo 2.00

STOCK SPLITS

This week

Applied DNA Sciences 1 for 40 reverse split

Predictive Oncology 1 for 10 reverse split

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Hldg 1 for 10 reverse split

— The Associated Press

