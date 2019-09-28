For the week that ended Sept. 27. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
American Express .43 vs .39
City Holding Co .57 from .53
First of Long Island .18 from .17
Hingham Insitution for Savings .40 from .39
Honeywell International .90 from .82
Johnson Outdoors .17 from .14
Lockheed Martin 2.40 from 2.20
Progress Software .165 from .155
Special
Altaba 51.50
Bank of South Carolina .10
Stock
Cemtrex Inc Series 1 pfd 5pc
Reduced
Accenture plc Cl A .80 from 1.46
STOCK SPLITS
This week
Apex Global Brands 1 for 3 reverse split
HDFC Bank Ltd 2 for 1 split
NanoViricides Inc 1 for 20 reverse split
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc 1 for 20 reverse split
