For the week that ended Sept. 27. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

American Express .43 vs .39

City Holding Co .57 from .53

First of Long Island .18 from .17

Hingham Insitution for Savings .40 from .39

Honeywell International .90 from .82

Johnson Outdoors .17 from .14

Lockheed Martin 2.40 from 2.20

Progress Software .165 from .155

Special

Altaba 51.50

Bank of South Carolina .10

Stock

Cemtrex Inc Series 1 pfd 5pc

Reduced

Accenture plc Cl A .80 from 1.46

STOCK SPLITS

This week

Apex Global Brands 1 for 3 reverse split

HDFC Bank Ltd 2 for 1 split

NanoViricides Inc 1 for 20 reverse split

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc 1 for 20 reverse split

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— The Associated Press

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription