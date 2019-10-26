For the week that ended Oct. 25. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Armstrong World Indus .20 from .175
Brown & Brown Inc .085 from .08
Cortland Bancorp .12 from .11
Dover Motorsports .10 from .08
First Mid Bancshares .40 from .36
Getty Realty Corp .37 from .35
Hubbell Inc .91 from .84
Lincoln Electric Holdings .49 from .47
Middlesex Water .25625 from .24
National Security Group .06 from .05
Oneok Inc .915 from .89
Provident Financial Services .23 from .14
Sensient Technologies .39 from .36
Tompkins Financial .52 from .50
Western Midstream Ptrs .62 from .618
REDUCED DIVIDENDS
Oritani Financial .18 from .25
g- Canadian funds
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Cancer Genetics Inc 1 for 30 reverse split
Kingold Jewelry 1 for 6 reverse split
Lightbridge Corp 1 for 12 reverse split
Nano Dimension Ltd 1 for 10 reverse split
Safe-T Group Ltd ADS 1 for 20 reverse split
