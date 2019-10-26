For the week that ended Oct. 25. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Armstrong World Indus .20 from .175

Brown & Brown Inc .085 from .08

Cortland Bancorp .12 from .11

Dover Motorsports .10 from .08

First Mid Bancshares .40 from .36

Getty Realty Corp .37 from .35

Hubbell Inc .91 from .84

Lincoln Electric Holdings .49 from .47

Middlesex Water .25625 from .24

National Security Group .06 from .05

Oneok Inc .915 from .89

Provident Financial Services .23 from .14

Sensient Technologies .39 from .36

Tompkins Financial .52 from .50

Western Midstream Ptrs .62 from .618

REDUCED DIVIDENDS

Oritani Financial .18 from .25

g- Canadian funds

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Cancer Genetics Inc 1 for 30 reverse split

Kingold Jewelry 1 for 6 reverse split

Lightbridge Corp 1 for 12 reverse split

Nano Dimension Ltd 1 for 10 reverse split

Safe-T Group Ltd ADS 1 for 20 reverse split

— The Associated Press

