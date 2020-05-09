For the week that ended May 8. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Baxter International .245 from .22
Cogent Communications .68 from .66
Community Healthcare Tr .42 from .4125
Danaher Corp .18 from .17
FactSet Research .77 from .72
Nexpoint Real Estate .40 from .3125
PepsiCo Inc 1.0225 from .955
Tronox Holdings Plc .07 from .045
Reduced
BG Staffing .05 from .30
Evolution Petro .10 from .025
Falcon Minerals .025 from .135
Gaslog Ltd .05 from .15
ProAssurance Corp .05 from .31
Suncor Energy .21 from .465
THL Credit .10 from .21
WestRock Co .20 from .465
