For the week that ended May 8. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Baxter International .245 from .22

Cogent Communications .68 from .66

Community Healthcare Tr .42 from .4125

Danaher Corp .18 from .17

FactSet Research .77 from .72

Nexpoint Real Estate .40 from .3125

PepsiCo Inc 1.0225 from .955

Tronox Holdings Plc .07 from .045

Reduced

BG Staffing .05 from .30

Evolution Petro .10 from .025

Falcon Minerals .025 from .135

Gaslog Ltd .05 from .15

ProAssurance Corp .05 from .31

Suncor Energy .21 from .465

THL Credit .10 from .21

WestRock Co .20 from .465

— The Associated Press

