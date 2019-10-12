For the week that ended Oct. 11. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Conocophillips .42 from .305

Eaton Vance Corp .375 from .35

Enterprise Products Partners .4425 from .4375

International Paper Co .5125 from .50

Maximus Inc .28 from .25

OFS Credit Company .17 from .1666

Polyone Corp .2025 from .195

Tallgrass Energy LP Cl A .55 from .52

Thor Industries Inc .40 from .39

STOCK SPLITS

This week

Nano Dimension ADR 1 for 10 reverse split

Euro Tech Holdings Co 3 for 2

— The Associated Press

