For the week that ended Oct. 11. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Conocophillips .42 from .305
Eaton Vance Corp .375 from .35
Enterprise Products Partners .4425 from .4375
International Paper Co .5125 from .50
Maximus Inc .28 from .25
OFS Credit Company .17 from .1666
Polyone Corp .2025 from .195
Tallgrass Energy LP Cl A .55 from .52
Thor Industries Inc .40 from .39
STOCK SPLITS
This week
Nano Dimension ADR 1 for 10 reverse split
Euro Tech Holdings Co 3 for 2
