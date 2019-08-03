For the week that ended Aug. 2. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Alexander & Baldwin .19 from .165
Cheesecake Factory .36 from .33
Federal Realty Inv 1.05 from 1.02
Leidos Holdings .34 from .32
Luminex Corp .09 from .06
MSCI Inc .68 from .58
McKesson Corp .41 from .39
Mondelez Intl Cl A .285 from .26
NewMarket Corp 1.90 from 1.75
Nutrien Ltd .45 from .43
Oshkosh Corp .27 from .24
PBF Logistics .5150 from .51
Republic Services .405 from .375
Scotts Miracle-Gro .58 from .55
Simon Property Group 2.10 from .2.05
South State Corp .43 from .40
Union Pacific .97 from .88
Universal Health Cl B .20 from .10
Wingstop Inc .11 from .09
Initial
Essent Group Ltd .15
Reduced
BlackRock Capital Invest .14 from .18
