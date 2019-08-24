For the week that ended Aug. 23. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Avnet Inc .21 from .20

BancFirst Corp .32 from .30

Community Bank System .41 from .38

Dillard’s Inc .15 from .10

IF Bancorp .15 from .125

Intuit Inc .53 from .47

L3harris Technologies .75 from .685

MGE Energy .3525 from .3375

Newtek Business Svcs .58 from .46

Nordson Corp .38 from .35

Northrim Bancorp .33 from .30

United Bancorp .1375 from .135

Westlake Chemical .2625 from .25

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

Brigham Minerals .33

OneMain Holdings 2.00

g- Canadian funds

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Ideal Power Inc 1 for 10 reverse split

SPS Commerce Inc 2 for 1

TOP Ships Inc 1 for 20 reverse split

— The Associated Press

