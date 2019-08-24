For the week that ended Aug. 23. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Avnet Inc .21 from .20
BancFirst Corp .32 from .30
Community Bank System .41 from .38
Dillard’s Inc .15 from .10
IF Bancorp .15 from .125
Intuit Inc .53 from .47
L3harris Technologies .75 from .685
MGE Energy .3525 from .3375
Newtek Business Svcs .58 from .46
Nordson Corp .38 from .35
Northrim Bancorp .33 from .30
United Bancorp .1375 from .135
Westlake Chemical .2625 from .25
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Brigham Minerals .33
OneMain Holdings 2.00
g- Canadian funds
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Ideal Power Inc 1 for 10 reverse split
SPS Commerce Inc 2 for 1
TOP Ships Inc 1 for 20 reverse split
