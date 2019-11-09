For the week that ended Nov. 8. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Aaron’s Inc .04 from .035
Barrick Gold Corp .05 from .04
Cedar Fair Rec .935 from .925
Delek US Holding Inc .30 from .29
Fidelity D&D .28 from .26
Huntington Ingalls Indust 1.03 from .86
KLA Corp .85 from .75
Lexington Realty Tr .105 from .1025
National Healthcare .52 from .50
Oasis Midstream Partners .515 from .49
Sun Life Financial .55 from .525
Telus Corp .5825 from .51
Uniti Group .22 from .05
WestRock Co .465 from .455
Special
Timberland Bancorp .10
Initial
Genco Shipping & Trading .175
Geopark Ltd .0413
STOCK SPLITS
This week
Pharmaceuticals Inc 1 for 10 reverse split
Sky Solar Holdings Ltd ADS 1 for 2.5 reverse split
TRACON Pharmaceuticals 1 for 10 reverse split
Venus Concept Inc 1 for 15 reverse split
