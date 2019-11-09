For the week that ended Nov. 8. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Aaron’s Inc .04 from .035

Barrick Gold Corp .05 from .04

Cedar Fair Rec .935 from .925

Delek US Holding Inc .30 from .29

Fidelity D&D .28 from .26

Huntington Ingalls Indust 1.03 from .86

KLA Corp .85 from .75

Lexington Realty Tr .105 from .1025

National Healthcare .52 from .50

Oasis Midstream Partners .515 from .49

Sun Life Financial .55 from .525

Telus Corp .5825 from .51

Uniti Group .22 from .05

WestRock Co .465 from .455

Special

Timberland Bancorp .10

Initial

Genco Shipping & Trading .175

Geopark Ltd .0413

STOCK SPLITS

This week

Pharmaceuticals Inc 1 for 10 reverse split

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd ADS 1 for 2.5 reverse split

TRACON Pharmaceuticals 1 for 10 reverse split

Venus Concept Inc 1 for 15 reverse split

— The Associated Press

