For the week that ended March 20. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Benchmark Electronics .16 from .15

Cousins Properties .30 from .29

Guaranty Bancshares .19 from .18

Independent Bank Corp .46 from .44

Independent Holdings Co .22 from .20

Medifast Inc 1.13 from .75

UDR Inc .36 from .3425

Reduced

RLJ Lodging Trust .01 from .33

STOCK SPLITS

This week

Lumos Pharma Inc 1 for 9 reverse split

Tellus Corp 2 for 1

— The Associated Press

