For the week that ended March 20. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Benchmark Electronics .16 from .15
Cousins Properties .30 from .29
Guaranty Bancshares .19 from .18
Independent Bank Corp .46 from .44
Independent Holdings Co .22 from .20
Medifast Inc 1.13 from .75
UDR Inc .36 from .3425
Reduced
RLJ Lodging Trust .01 from .33
STOCK SPLITS
This week
Lumos Pharma Inc 1 for 9 reverse split
Tellus Corp 2 for 1
