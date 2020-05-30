For the week that ended May 29. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Hamilton Lane Inc Cl A .3125 from .275

REDUCED DIVIDENDS

Royal Dutch Shell A .272 from .799

Royal Dutch Shell B .32 from .94

g- Canadian funds

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Ayro Inc 1 for 5 reverse split

Histogen Inc 1 for 10 reverse split

Larimar Therapeutics Inc 1 for 12 reverse split

Teligent Inc 1 for 10 reverse split

— The Associated Press

