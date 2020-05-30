For the week that ended May 29. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Hamilton Lane Inc Cl A .3125 from .275
REDUCED DIVIDENDS
Royal Dutch Shell A .272 from .799
Royal Dutch Shell B .32 from .94
g- Canadian funds
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Ayro Inc 1 for 5 reverse split
Histogen Inc 1 for 10 reverse split
Larimar Therapeutics Inc 1 for 12 reverse split
Teligent Inc 1 for 10 reverse split
