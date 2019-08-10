For the week that ended Aug. 9. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDSIncreased

Barrett Business Services .30 from .25

Cable One Inc 2.25 from 2.00

Capital Southwest .50 from .39

Carlyle Companies .50 from .40

Expedia Group Inc .34 from .32

Extended Stay America .23 from .22

Hennessy Advisors Inc .1375 from .11

Pioneer Natural Resources .44 from .32

Skyworks Solutions .44 from .38

Stella Jones Inc .14 from .1375

TE Connectivity Ltd .46 from .44

Ubiquiti Networks .30 from .25

Westlake Chem Partners .4579 from .4452

Initial

Tradeweb Markets Inc Cl A .08

Special

CIM Commercial Trust 14.00

Capital Southwest .10

MSB Financial .50

Reduced

Falcon Minerals .15 from .175

Kingstone Cos. .0625 from .10

— The Associated Press

