For the week that ended Aug. 9. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDSIncreased
Barrett Business Services .30 from .25
Cable One Inc 2.25 from 2.00
Capital Southwest .50 from .39
Carlyle Companies .50 from .40
Expedia Group Inc .34 from .32
Extended Stay America .23 from .22
Hennessy Advisors Inc .1375 from .11
Pioneer Natural Resources .44 from .32
Skyworks Solutions .44 from .38
Stella Jones Inc .14 from .1375
TE Connectivity Ltd .46 from .44
Ubiquiti Networks .30 from .25
Westlake Chem Partners .4579 from .4452
Initial
Tradeweb Markets Inc Cl A .08
Special
CIM Commercial Trust 14.00
Capital Southwest .10
MSB Financial .50
Reduced
Falcon Minerals .15 from .175
Kingstone Cos. .0625 from .10
