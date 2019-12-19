Startup businesses will have the opportunity to compete for thousands of dollars in prizes in February in a business pitch competition held by the Dominion Energy Innovation Center in partnership with Randolph-Macon College.
Applications are now being accepted for the competition, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Birdsong Hall on the R-MC campus in Ashland.
Startups will compete for two prizes worth a combined $15,000, a free branding package courtesy of Creative Marketing Group, and a one-year membership with the Dominion Energy Innovation Center, a business incubator in Ashland.
Also participating will be three student teams representing Randolph-Macon, who will pitch for a separate $5,000 cash prize and co-working space at DEIC.
During the competition, the finalists will be given 5 minutes each to pitch their business to a panel of judges, followed by a live question-and-answer session.
The year’s pitch will include a prize for startups focusing on energy and sustainability.
Previous winners of the competition have included TraceRX, a startup that developed a technology platform that helps relief and aid organizations eliminate inefficiencies and theft from their supply chains, and Babylon Microfarms, a maker of indoor hydroponics systems for growing vegetables.
Companies interested in applying can visit www.dominnovation.com for more information. Applications will close at midnight on Jan. 24. Applicants must have at least a minimum viable product, and at least one founder based in Virginia.
“With this focus on emerging technology and sustainability-focused startups, we are excited about the third annual DEIC pitch competition at Randolph-Macon,” said Carrie Roth, president of the board of DEIC and president and CEO of Activation Capital, which supports the Richmond region’s innovation economy. “Babylon Farms and TraceRX have both had tremendous successes since winning two years ago and last year, respectively, and we can’t wait to see who will win this year.”
