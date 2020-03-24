Has coronavirus forced you to work remotely from home? ‘The Richmond Times-Dispatch is interested in hearing from you for a story about the challenges, your tips, the technology problems and the life-family issues.
Email reporter John Reid Blackwell at jblackwell@timesdispatch.com with your thoughts along with your name, the company you work and a phone number where he can reach you.
Include a photo of your home office set up. Maybe a family member can take the photo of you working — be it at a desk, on the sofa, out on the deck or wherever you are working.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.