Teams, toddlers and cabinets: The joys of working from home

File photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. Many now are working and studying from home to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

 The Associated Press

Has coronavirus forced you to work remotely from home? ‘The Richmond Times-Dispatch is interested in hearing from you for a story about the challenges, your tips, the technology problems and the life-family issues.

Email reporter John Reid Blackwell at jblackwell@timesdispatch.com with your thoughts along with your name, the company you work and a phone number where he can reach you.

Include a photo of your home office set up. Maybe a family member can take the photo of you working — be it at a desk, on the sofa, out on the deck or wherever you are working.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email