working from home

Has coronavirus forced you to work remotely from home? The Richmond Times-Dispatch is interested in hearing from you for a story about the challenges, your tips, the technology problems and the life-family issues.

Email reporter John Reid Blackwell at jblackwell@timesdispatch.com with your thoughts along with your name, the company you work and a phone number where he can reach you.

Include a photo of your home office set up. Maybe a family member can take the photo of you working - be it at a desk, on the sofa, out on the deck or wherever you are working.

