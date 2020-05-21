20180827_MBZ_SPOT_BB01

Ankit Mathur, co-founder and chief technology officer of Roundtrip, a startup company that has developed technology to help healthcare providers coordinate trips to and from medical appointments, poses inside the company's workspace in the Scott's Addition of Richmond.

 2018,BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Since it was founded in 2016, the Richmond startup company Roundtrip has pursued a mission of making it easier for people to get transportation to and from medical appointments. 

One of the biggest costs for the healthcare system is patients who miss appointments because of lack of transportation, said Ankit Mathur, the company's co-founder and chief technology officer.

The company provides technology tools that enable health care providers to coordinate transportation for patients with medical transportation services. It works with providers in 27 states.

Yet coronavirus outbreak has posed a challenge for the startup company, which employs 15 people in the Richmond area and another 30 in Philadelphia.

"As COVID really hit in the United States, you saw a decrease in appointments being booked," Mathur said. Hospitals and medical offices canceled or postponed non-emergency appointments and elective procedures.

So Roundtrip partially shifted its focus towards providing transportation for healthcare providers themselves.    

"We have been able or flex that muscle more than we normally would have by helping our health system during a time of need to make sure employees are able to get to the hospital and take care some of the most vulnerable people in the country," Mathur said.

"It is not necessarily a pivot" for the company, Mathur said. "Our main  mission still remains the same, to remove transportation as a barrier to care."

Even though appointments – doctor's appointments and outpatient services - were rescheduled, we saw an uptick in rides because of some of the other types of transportation we were doing."

Outpatient and elective services are now starting to recover, Mathur said.

During the pandemic, the company's software developers also have added  some additional tools to its platform to help healthcare providers identify where and when patients specifically with COVID symptoms need to be transported, to ensure that transportation providers with the right tools and protective gear are paired with those patients.

"If you are transporting anyone that is showing symptoms, not only is the patient vulnerable but you also have to make sure the crew transporting that patient has the proper protection," Mathur said. "We were able to pivot our product very quickly to accommodate everything that is happening."

