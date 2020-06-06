QUESTION: I own a lunch truck where I sell pre-made sandwiches. My problem is that if I make too many sandwiches, it costs me money because I have to throw them out. On the other hand, if I don’t make enough sandwiches, I lose sales because I run out of product to sell. Can you help me think about how many sandwiches I should make each day?
ANSWER: This is a classic cost of overage versus cost of underage problem.
First, estimate the number of sandwiches you will sell each day.
If you have data about the number of sandwiches you have sold, this will be useful. If not, use your best estimate, but collect data going forward.
The easiest approach is to divide the total number of sandwiches sold in the past year on days when you didn’t run out by the number of days that you didn’t run out of product.
This will give you an estimate of the number of sandwiches you sell daily.
Consider only days when you didn’t run out, because on days when you ran out, you don’t know how many sandwiches you might have sold if you had them.
Once you have the simple point forecast described above, you may want to consider additional factors such as:
- Trends: If your business is growing, you will want to forecast sales that are above the average for the past year. If sales are declining, you will need to forecast below the average for the past year.
- Seasonality: You might find that you sell more sandwiches when children are in school because fewer people are on vacation.
- Day of the week: It may be that you sell fewer sandwiches on Fridays because people are taking long weekends.
- Weather: The number of sandwiches people purchase might change with temperature and/or precipitation.
There are quantitative techniques that can help with demand forecasting, but applying good business judgment will always be important.
Once you understand the impact of factors such as the ones described above, you can adjust the current day’s forecast up or down, as appropriate. The result will be your best estimate of the number of sandwiches you will sell on any given day.
Finally, in making a decision about how many sandwiches to make, you may want to consider longer term implications.
For example, regularly running out of sandwiches may drive customers away. Use good business judgment when adjusting quantities based on such factors.
