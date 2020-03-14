QUESTION: We are having a debate in our company. We have just conducted a survey to determine how we are perceived by the market vis-à-vis our competitors. Most of my staff says just add up the responses for each question and divide by the number of responses to get the overall result. However, one member thinks that we should weight responses from each geography we serve differently. What do you think?
ANSWER: Before launching into a discussion regarding the relative benefits of the two methods, it makes sense to agree on the definition of each:
• Unweighted: All responses count equally. Therefore, to get an unweighted result all answers are added together and divided by the total number of respondents across all geographies.
Although we call this unweighted, in effect, it weights each geography according to the number of responses received from that geography.
Therefore, a geography with more respondents receives more weight than a geography with fewer respondents.
• Weighted: The answers from each individual geography are added together and divided by the total number of respondents from that geography yielding a result for each geography.
Then, the result from each geography is multiplied by a weighting factor. Each weighting factor is between 0% and 100% and the sum of all of the weighting factors must be 100%.
The overall result is the sum of the results from each of the individual geographies multiplied by its weighting factor.
***
The first thing to check is whether or not there are meaningful differences between the responses you received from each geography you serve.
If not, both the weighted method and the unweighted method will yield the same, or approximately the same, result.
Since the unweighted method is less complex, we recommend using it. If the geographies answered the survey in meaningfully different ways, then ask the next question.
Are there clear reasons why you got different results from the various geographies?
For example, your presence is much larger in some geographies, you advertise more in some geographies than others?
Assuming that the answer to this question is yes, we suggest you consider weighting the responses from each geography differently.
There are a couple of reasons for this:
• Proactively determine the weight each geography received: As mentioned above, using the unweighted method will actually weight each region according to the number of responses received from the region.
It is better to proactively determine the weight assigned to each geography than to have this determined by the vagaries of the number of respondents.
• Improves the accuracy of survey-to-survey comparisons: One of the biggest benefits of surveys is that you can conduct additional surveys in the future to determine if you are making progress in improving the way you are viewed by the market.
Survey-to-survey comparisons should be independent of the relative number of people responding from each geography. That won’t be the case if survey totals are tabulated using the unweighted method.
***
Assuming you decide to use the weighted method for calculating overall survey results, you’ll need to determine how to weight each geography.
There are many ways to do this.
For example, you might base the weighting on the relative number of customers in each geography, the revenue from each geography, or the relative profit each geography contributes.
What is most important is that you choose a method and maintain consistency from survey to survey.
Surveys can be a powerful tool for measuring how your company is perceived by the market.
Ensuring that the changes in market perception you measure are real and not simply a reflection of a different mix of responses by geography will help ensure that the insights you draw are valid.
