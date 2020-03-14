QUESTION: I am thinking about starting a lawn care business. What are the pros and cons I should consider?
ANSWER: Regardless of the type of business you are considering, there are key questions you must answer to determine its success or failure.
The place to start is to determine your business model, or the structure that will take your product or service to market and make a profit.
It is a description of the way a company goes to market, what it takes to make the product and sell it. It will identify who the customers are and who the competitors are. Also, it will provide insight into what are the costs to produce the product or service and how much profit will it generate. If your business is seasonal, give thought to your cash flow needs in the off-season.
Answering these questions can help you begin to crystallize your thoughts:
1. Do you have the funds to cover your startup costs? It is critical that you determine all costs you incur in order to open the doors on the first day of business. Check out the SCORE template to help determine startup costs: https://www.score.org/resources/start-expenses
2. Is your monthly cash flow enough to cover your costs? Create a budget that estimates your monthly income and details monthly expenses. Check out https://www.score.org/resources/12-month-cash-flow-statement
3. Who are your target customers? What value do you deliver and what customer needs or wants will you be satisfying?
4. Who is your competition? How will you compete, and what are your advantages? This template can provide you with the answers: https://www.score.org/resources/competitive-analysis-template
5. How will you reach your customers? What is your marketing strategy?
Use this online template to develop a 12-month marketing plan to integrate into your company’s business plan: https://richmond.score.org/resource/marketing-plan-guide
6. What is your e-commerce strategy?
7. How much are your customers willing to pay for the value you offer? What are they paying now? What are your pricing tactics and why should they choose to buy from you?
8. What resources are needed to produce your product or service, deliver it and make a profit? What kind of infrastructure will it take to do it?
9. Do you have a team in place such as a lawyer, accountant, insurance agent? You can’t know everything. You need to have professionals as part of your team to back you up.
