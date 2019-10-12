QUESTION: I own and operate a small business with 10 employees. Time management is a problem for me as I am constantly called on to answer questions I believe can be handled by others in my employ. Is there a solution to my problem?
ANSWER: Owners and managers of small businesses often try to wear too many hats. They have the mentality that “if I want something done right, I have to do it myself.” But owners and managers need to learn to delegate responsibilities and tasks.
Some employees are more than happy to let the boss make all the decisions. If something goes wrong, it’s not their problem. But others may welcome the opportunity to accept responsibility for important projects. You could start by delegating a single low-priority task. If the task is completed successfully, you’ll gain confidence and trust in that person.
Realize that when you delegate something to another, it’s out of your hands. Mistakes will sometimes be made in the learning process. Resist the urge to intervene. Wait to see if the employee recognizes and rectifies the mistake before passing judgment.
The art of delegation is a long-term investment. The more time you invest in training and giving feedback to your employees, the better results you will get in the end.
The next time one of your employees comes to you with a question, answer with a question of your own: What do you think is a possible solution to this problem? You may find they had the solution all along and just wanted you to validate it.
By letting your employees make decisions, you’ll develop a culture where they can work independently and deliver more value to your business. An added bonus is that it will free up your time to do what you do best to ensure continued business growth and stability, which will benefit you, your employees and customers.
