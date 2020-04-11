QUESTION: In a recent article you said SCORE business counselors can assist in establishing a contingency plan that will enable you to deal with situations like the Coronavirus. Can you please elaborate?
ANSWER: Whether it’s a pandemic like the Coronavirus, a fire or flood or some other happening beyond your control, the effects on small businesses are much the same.
Either you are unable to provide goods and services to your customers or your customers are unable to access you.
Quite honestly, there is little one can do in these situations until the threat has passed.
If, however, you have developed a contingency plan, you have a cushion that hopefully will allow you to cope with the problem until things return to normal.
In the case of a fire or some other peril covered by insurance, you could be back in business in reasonable period of time.
It is important to be sure your insurance includes replacement cost coverage and business interruptions that reimburses you for loss of income and extra expenses incurred to return to business as soon as possible.
Insurance will probably not cover everything so it is advisable for you to accumulate a cash reserve to handle the salaries of key people you don’t want to lose as well as other continuing expenses. Consider accident, sickness and disability income insurance for yourself and other essential employees.
Key to developing your cash reserve is keeping a close watch on your account’s receivables, if yours is a business that extends credit.
Cash is king and money owed to you cannot be spent until it is received. Wherever possible, try to collect at point of sale. In the alternative, try to limit your outstanding receivable to not more than 30 days.
Establish a line of credit with your local bank. You will not have to make payments or incur interest charges until you draw upon the line.
If your building is damaged, consider a reciprocal agreement with suppliers or other businesses that complements yours where your company can operate out of their premises until yours is repaired or replaced.
Much like a seasonal business, you can put your down time to good use.
Revisit your business and marketing plan to determine what is working and what may need fixing.
This is an opportunity for reflection and refinement, something that usually takes a back seat in the normal hustle and bustle of running a business.
Consider the following:
• Reach out to your customers to determine if you are meeting their individual needs. Consider whether there are new products and services they may need and appreciate.
• Check on your competitors and suppliers. What are they doing to cope with a situation like the Coronavirus? With something like a pandemic, everyone is in the same boat but some companies rethink and are able to pivot their business operations.
• Join an association that will allow you to network and share ideas and experiences with other business owners.
