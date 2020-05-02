QUESTION: I am a local building contractor and have exhausted my bank line of credit due to customers who are waiting months after the last nail is driven to pay me. I do require a deposit for materials and periodic draws, but the final payment, representing my profit, is slow in coming. What can you suggest?
ANSWER: It is not unreasonable for customers to hold back a percentage of the job until they are satisfied the work has been completed.
Your problem is inadequate cash flow.
It will be helpful to construct a 12-month, forward-looking cash flow income and expenses statement.
You can find an Excel spreadsheet on https://richmond.score.org/resource/12-month-cash-flow-statement.
The cash flow statement will enable you to project and anticipate what your needs will be on a month-to-month basis.
If you have tapped out your bank line of credit, there is an alternative financial transaction known as factoring that may be worth considering.
Factoring, in its purest form, refers to a well-practiced method of business finance in which short-term debts such as accounts receivables (money owed to you) are purchased by a factoring or third-party company, at a discount to its face value. The balance is then immediately paid to you, thus eliminating your cash flow problem.
Because the debt is owed by your customer, it is their creditworthiness, not yours, the factoring company considers in granting the loan.
In most cases, factors care little if a business owner has tarnished credit or if the business itself has little or no credit history. The factoring facility generally will be approved so long as the customers of the business are varied and have a good credit history.
Factoring also can be useful to businesses operating on a cash basis. It enables them to offer terms of payment ranging from 30 to 60 days. In many cases, when terms of payment are offered, customers tend to buy more products or services.
While certainly not a household word, factoring in the United States is an enormous industry in the financial world with current volume of about $125 billion annually.
For many startups and first-stage businesses with little access to traditional financing, factoring can provide the working capital needed for growth and business expansion.
