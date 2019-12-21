QUESTION: I am considering the purchase of a service business and find it difficult to find a bank that knows how to value the goodwill of its customer base. What can you suggest?
ANSWER: A retail hardware or furniture store has inventory, display cases and office equipment. These are hard assets on which one can place a value.
That’s not so easy with a service business such as insurance agencies, law firms and medical practices. These are businesses whose value is determined primarily by its customer base.
In valuing a service business, there is no one-size-fits-all formula. Banks have a hard time doing so. They are more comfortable with ones that own buildings, machinery, equipment and inventory that you can see, touch and establish a resale value.
If you are considering the purchase or sale of a service business, valuation is normally based on several criteria. Let’s examine a few:
- Growth and retention of customers: Can the business demonstrate consistent year-over-year growth and retention of its customer base?
- Profitability: Is the business earning a profit after expenses, including interest on debt, depreciation of assets, and taxes (EBITDA)?
- Cash flow: Are collections current and cash flow sufficient to cover current and near term obligations?
- Customer base: Is a company dependent on a single or few big customers as opposed to a diversified customer base?
- Employee base: Is there little employee turnover and are key employees happy with the company?
- Impending litigation: Are there any legal issues pending or on the horizon? If so, is the company adequately insured?
Other considerations may include a consistent monthly income stream. An example would be an insurance agency that bills its customer monthly.
Another measure of value may include the amount of market share. Companies that provide a niche service with little competition will command a higher value.
Then there is the issue of reputation and quality of the leadership team.
Is the company well regarded within its industry and can it survive and stay competitive if the owner or a key employee leaves? And will the seller agree to stay on for a time to ensure an orderly transition?
Cash flow is the most critical consideration. Banks focus on liquidity.
Seek out lenders who have carved out a niche underwriting service businesses. Trade associations can refer you to these resources.
