QUESTION: I am starting my business and will have a number of employees interacting with our customers. These will be mostly young and part-time employees. I can give them the technical training they need, but what other skills should they have before dealing with my customers?
ANSWER: First of all, remember that your employees are the face of your business.
Next, remember that you get only one chance to make a good first impression on the patron.
So, in addition to the technical training, you should be sure to give your employees training in customer service.
Let’s talk about a typical everyday event like going to a fast-food restaurant. I walk up to a counter and begin to give my order. The employee is asked a question by a co-worker, ignoring me for the time being, and then walks away to help the co-worker.
In about 30 seconds, the person comes back and takes my order, not saying sorry that I had to wait. What is going on here?
Should I have been ignored for 30 seconds? Should the co-worker have interrupted the person taking my order? Could that person have said, “Excuse me for a moment while I help this other employee”?
Do I want to go back to this place? Not really; I don’t feel appreciated.
Here’s another example: I have a confirmed appointment and the telephone rings, interrupting our meeting. You take the call, and I sit there waiting.
Phones should be answered by someone other than the one directly dealing with the customer. If there is no one else available to answer the phone during your meeting, then you should answer by saying you are with a customer and will call the person back once your meeting is concluded.
Employees need training in how to deal with customers. You need to give them basic examples of everyday situations and show them how to react.
When an employee is with a customer, that worker’s complete attention should be directed to the customer.
Other employees and telephone calls should not interrupt. If necessary to interrupt, then ask the customer if it’s OK to do so.
What is customer service? Basically, it’s to treat people like you would want to be treated.
Remember, the adage “the customer is always right” refers to that person’s opinion, not yours. Always give the impression you understand how the customer feels, even if you are unable to resolve the problem.
Your attention to detail can make the difference between attracting and retaining customers or missing this golden opportunity.
Make customer service as high a priority as the technical training, and it will pay off with more business and ensure long-term customer loyalty.
One last thing: When hiring, take the time to assess the applicant’s “people skills.” Is the person friendly, talkative, smiling, a good listener and continually making eye contact when speaking and listening?
These people skills are something that can be developed, but it helps if they come naturally to the individual.
