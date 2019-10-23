Richmond-based Atlantic Union Bank has created a division to focus on financing for commercial equipment.
The bank said its Atlantic Union Equipment Finance division will provide solutions to commercial and corporate customers, including financing for assets such as boats, tractors, trailers, buses, and construction, manufacturing and medical equipment.
Atlantic Union Bank, which has grown to become the largest bank based in Virginia by deposits and branches, said the division will focus on opportunities across the bank’s Mid-Atlantic footprint in addition to offering financing outside the region.
The bank has 140 branches in Virginia, seven in North Carolina and two in Maryland.
“The addition of equipment finance and leasing to our suite of products enables us to better meet our customers’ growing business needs while diversifying our commercial loan portfolio,” said John C. Asbury, president and CEO of the bank’s parent company, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.
The company said it named Jule Kreyling as president of Atlantic Union Equipment Finance. Kreyling, who has more than 25 years of experience in equipment finance and leasing, will report to David Ring, Atlantic Union’s commercial group banking executive.
Formerly known as Union Bank & Trust, the bank changed its name in May to Atlantic Union Bank as part of a rebranding.
