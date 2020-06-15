Chesterfield County-based Avail Vapor LLC, a major retailer and producer of e-vapor products, is making a big expansion into the online market while also planning two new brick-and-mortar stores in the Richmond area.
Avail, which operates 99 e-vapor stores in 12 states, said it has acquired the assets of Giant Vapes LLC. The Rhode Island-based company owns giantvapes.com, an online seller of e-cigarette devices and liquids.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Giant Vapes has annual sales in the tens of millions of dollars, said James Xu, Avail's founder and chief executive officer.
"Giant Vapes is doing great with their online strategy," Xu said. "They have become one of the largest in the country."
Avail is already one of the largest sellers of e-vapor products in the brick-and-mortar retail market, and the company has a clean-room production site just off Midlothian Turnpike that makes e-vapor liquids.
The acquisition of Giant Vapes moves Avail more firmly into the e-commerce market, at a time when more consumers are shopping online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We never fully executed our plan to expand online," Xu said, adding that Avail was uncertain how the Food and Drug Administration's regulation of tobacco products would affect online sales of e-vapor brands.
"We do have an online presence, but it is not to the position we like," Xu said.
Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc., the nation's largest tobacco company, made a minority investment in Avail in 2017. That business relationship ended last year, Xu said.
"After we separated from Altria, we knew e-commerce was one of the areas we needed to expand," Xu said. "With Giant Vapes becoming available, it really helps us to complete our strategy."
The deal also comes as e-vapor companies are facing a Sept. 9 deadline to submit scientific research on their products to the FDA as part of the agency's authority to approve products for the market.
Xu said it is difficult to tell how the regulatory reviews will impact the market, but Avail – which has invested heavily in producing quality-controlled products – also has positioned itself to be an adviser to other companies.
The company last year split its business into three units. One, called Blackbriar Regulatory Services LLC, provides FDA compliance consulting. "Our regulatory service side is growing like crazy," Xu said.
The company also plans to open two more retail stores in the Richmond region, where it currently has eight stores.
One store will be in downtown Richmond, though the location has not been disclosed yet. Xu said another Avail store is scheduled to open in about a month in a former 7-Eleven convenience store at Courthouse Road and Midlothian.
