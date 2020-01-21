Avail Vapor LLC, a Chesterfield County-based company that has grown to become a significant manufacturer and retailer of vaping products, said Tuesday it has divided its operations into three different businesses.
The change, which the company said was effective Jan. 1, comes as manufacturers of e-liquids and vaping devices face a May 2020 deadline to submit products to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval.
Avail Vapor was founded in 2013, early in the recent surge of vaping products in the U.S.
It has created one business, called Blackbriar Regulatory Services LLC, around providing FDA compliance consulting, laboratory services and contract manufacturing for other vaping products companies. The company has a clean-room laboratory and e-liquid manufacturing facility adjacent to its headquarters just off Midlothian Turnpike.
Besides contract manufacturing, that business unit provides compliance services for companies submitting vaping products to the FDA, a complex process that can involve tens of thousands of pages of documentation.
Blackbriar's mission is "very much aligned with the FDA's mission," said Ramesh Srinivasan, the company's vice president of scientific services.
"We are hoping to do a couple of things," he said. "We want to make sure the products that are out there are safer - that is the primary goal. The mission is aligned because want to help move cigarette smokers away from smoking and into vaping and - this is important - to quitting completely."
The company's long-term goal is to diversify its regulatory compliance services beyond nicotine and tobacco-related products and into products such as medical devices, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, Srinivasan said. "A lot of us here come from a medical device and pharma background."
Avail's retail business, which operates 99 stores that sell vaping products in 12 states including Virginia, will continue to operate as Avail Vapor LLC.
The third business unit that was created provides research and development services. It operates as Blackship Technologies LLC.
Each of the companies has its own management team. All of them are based at Avail's Chesterfield headquarters, the company said.
While each of the three businesses will operate as a separate limited liability company, the ownership has not changed. James Xu, the founder of Avail Vapor, remains the majority owner and chairman of all three businesses.
Blackbriar Regulatory Services also said Tuesday that it has entered into agreements with Charlie's Chalk Dust, one of the largest international e-liquid brands and a subsidiary of Charlie's Holdings Inc., to manufacture a range of its nicotine products and take the lead in submitting some of those products to the FDA by the May deadline.
Combined, the three business have about 425 employees. Of those, 55 are Blackbriar Regulatory Services employees.
