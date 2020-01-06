The Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg and two other Virginia hospitals are now under new ownership.
Bon Secours Mercy Health, a Cincinnati-based Catholic health system, announced Monday the acquisition of Petersburg hospital as well as the Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center in Emporia and the Southampton Memorial Hospital in the city of Franklin.
Bon Secours announced in late October it had signed a deal to buy those three hospitals.
Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. The deal became effective Jan. 1.
"Southeastern Virginia is a rapidly growing area, and we look forward to continuing to invest in the health and well-being of area residents, while ensuring our facilities are places where associates want to work, clinicians want to practice, people seek wellness and communities thrive," John Starcher, the president and CEO of Bon Secours Mercy Health, said in a statement.
Prior to the acquisition, Bon Secours was already one of the major healthcare providers in the Richmond region where it owns St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond Community Hospital, Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center. In Kilmarnock, Bon Secours owns Rappahannock General Hospital.
Bon Secours acquired the 300-bed facility in Petersburg, the 105-bed hospital in Franklin and the 80-bed hospital in Emporia from affiliates of Tennessee-based Community Health Systems Inc.
Community Health Systems, which owns 99 hospitals in 17 states, has been selling hospitals in recent years as it faced financial losses amid falling admissions.
Over the past two months, officials from Bon Secours have made onsite visits to the hospitals to help with the transition to the new owners.
Southside Regional Medical Center and the Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center are now part of the Bon Secours Mercy Health Atlantic Group, which includes five states from New York to Florida. Those two hospitals are part of the company's Richmond market.
Southampton Memorial Hospital is now part of the company's Hampton Roads market, according to Bon Secours.
“Our ministry is known for its ability to sustain and enhance medical services in a variety of communities, and I look forward to finding synergies and working with our new associates to serve the communities of Petersburg and Emporia," Faraaz Yousuf, president of Bon Secours Richmond market, said in a statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.