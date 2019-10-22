Bon Secours Health System announced Tuesday that it had hired Faraaz Yousuf as president of the health system’s Richmond market, replacing Toni R. Ardabell, who left the role earlier this year for a job at Inova Health System in Northern Virginia.
Yousuf, who is currently responsible for strategic planning for Bon Secours Mercy Health’s Atlantic Group, which includes five states from New York to Florida, will take on the new role on December 1, 2019.
Bon Secours operates St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond Community Hospital, Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center in the Richmond region.
“Faraaz is an integrative and dynamic leader with strong interpersonal skills that will drive business and community outcomes while ensuring the patient is at the center of every decision,” said Brian White, president of the hospital system’s Atlantic Group, in a press release. “He has the benefit of building upon a firm foundation of excellence in Richmond and the market’s strong commitment to the health and well-being of our patients and the Richmond community.”
Before joining Bon Secours, Yousuf worked in health care operations for more than 15 years, most recently as president and senior vice president of Maryland-based LifeBridge Health. He was also chief operating officer for Sutter Health and Hospital Corporation of America.
“I am honored to join the Richmond team and work with our physicians, community partners and associates to serve the distinct needs of our patients across Richmond,” said Yousuf, an alumnus of Virginia Commonwealth University, in a press release. “I see this new role as an opportunity to make a significant impact on the communities we serve.”
