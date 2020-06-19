Bon Secours is planning a $50 million expansion of its Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover County that will add 44 beds.
The health care provider announced this week that it has received approval from the Virginia Department of Health for a Certificate of Public Need, or COPN, to increase bed capacity at the hospital.
Bon Secours said the expansion will address "fast-growing demand for health care services from residents of the hospital’s service area," which includes patients from Hanover, eastern Henrico County and Virginia's Northern Neck region.
The expansion would bring the total number of acute-care beds to 269 at the hospital, which is at 8260 Atlee Road in Mechanicsville.
The hospital is planning to expand its number of intensive care beds from 24 to 35, along with an expansion of medical and surgical beds from 185 to 218.
Bon Secours expects to complete the expansion by late 2022, a spokeswoman for the health system said. Preparatory and design work will begin immediately, but an architect and contractor have not been hired.
“We are thrilled to move forward with the expansion of Memorial Regional, which will allow us to respond to the growing need for inpatient bed capacity due to increased complexity of inpatient services and population growth, especially growth in the population of ages 65 and older,” said Leigh Sewell, president of Memorial Regional Medical Center.
The hospital is one of seven medical centers that Bon Secours operates in the Richmond region.
The health system has recently received state approval for two other expansions in the region.
In December. the it received approval for a 55-bed expansion at Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center. The project includes the addition of 55 acute care beds, including nine obstetrical beds, four intensive care beds and 42 medical/surgical beds.
That expansion, projected to be about 110,000 square feet, will cost about $119 million. It will increase St. Francis’ licensed capacity to 185 beds.
In May 2019, Bon Secours got approval to build a freestanding emergency department and imaging center in Chester. The building likely will be around 24,500 square feet.
