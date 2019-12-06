Catherine Cary remembers working at her father's Bremo Pharmacy shortly after he started the business in 1976.
"I would go to work with him and dust the shelves," said Cary, who was in middle school at the time. "When I got old enough to be helpful other than cleaning, I learned how to be a cashier."
She had a love for the pharmacy business. She went to Virginia Commonwealth University, got a pharmacy degree in 1989 and began working for her father.
She took over the business in 2004 when her father, Dan Herbert, died. She has been the president and CEO of Richmond Apothecaries, the parent company of three Bremo pharmacies, since then.
The local Retail Merchants group honored Cary as the 2019 Distinguished Retailer of the Year on Friday morning. About 180 people attended the association’s breakfast meeting at the Westin Richmond hotel in western Henrico County.
"When you look at the list of the people who have won the award - we are such a small pharmacy - to be recognized by that group is a huge honor," Cary said.
The Distinguished Retailer of the Year award has been given annually since 1966 to a retailer for his or her management practices, industry reputation and community contribution.
Past recent recipients of the award include Rick Hood, owner-operator of Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market; Ronnie Adolf, president of the former Adolf Jewelers; Jennifer M. “Jenni” Kirby of the Crossroads Art Center; Pat and Bobbi Heaney, who own the high-end Mango Salon; Donnie Caffery, owner of Good Foods Grocery; Mark Smith, who owns the local Midas Auto Service Experts locations; Lisa McSherry of Lex’s of Carytown; William D. “Bill” Selden, president of C.P. Dean & Co.; and Franco Ambrogi of Franco’s Fine Clothiers.
Cary is the third independent pharmacist honored by the local retail group.
The others were Leonard L. Edloe, who was recognized in 1993 when he owned the Edloe Professional Pharmacy, and Carl E. Bain, who received the award in 1974 as owner of the former Westhampton Pharmacy on Grove Avenue. Edloe attended Friday's event; Bain died in 1983.
Interestingly, Cary's father bought the Westhampton Pharmacy after Bain died. Cary's first job after graduating from VCU in 1989 was at the Westhampton Pharmacy. That location closed in 1993.
Herbert opened the first Bremo Pharmacy in a medical office building on Bremo Road at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital. It relocated in 1990 to the Crossroads Shopping Center off Staples Mill Road.
The company also operates a Bremo Pharmacy at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital and the Bremo LTC Pharmacy, also in the Crossroads Shopping Center that provides pharmacy needs to group homes and assisted living facilities.
Cary said she believes her father would be proud of what the company has become and the direction it has taken.
"He was very much a visionary," she said about her father, noting that he believed pharmacies should be a place to educate consumers about medicine rather than being a supplier of drugs.
"The notion that a pharmacist can consult with the patient and talk about the medicine - those were concepts he was talking about way back then," she said. "He instilled that passion in me."
For instance, Bremo Pharmacy began offering SyncRx service where patients who take multiple medications have all their chronic medications synchronized so that they all come due on the same day. That way the pharmacist can call the patient beforehand and find out if there are any medication changes or health problems that need addressing.
"It's all about helping the patient," she said.
