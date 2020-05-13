Walmart mask

  • is giving out a total of $390 million in special cash bonuses for all U.S. hourly employees. The bonus, $300 for full-time hourly employees and $150 for part-timers, goes to those employed as of June 5 for a pay out on June 25. But the “hero bonuses” and “appreciation pay” are subsiding at other chains. With

Starbucks

  • reopening stores, those $3 hourly raises will terminate at the end of May. So will

Target

  • ‘s $2 hourly raise.

Kroger

  • also will stop paying an extra $2 per hour Sunday.

Wholesale prices

  • slid a record 1.3% in April, led by a 19% plunge in the cost of energy, further signaling the potential threat of deflation in the United States. The Labor Department said that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches the consumer, fell by the largest level on records dating to 2009 as the disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic rattled the U.S. and the global economy.

Uber

  • said it will require drivers, passengers and food delivery couriers to wear masks as cities begin to reopen across the U.S. The policy will remain in effect through June and will be reassessed based on local public health needs. The pandemic has taken a toll on Uber’s business, with rides down about 80% globally in April.

— From staff and wire reports

