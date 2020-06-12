The signs and banners are everywhere these days.
Banners hang on the fronts of restaurants and stores - or along the road - letting customers know they are still in business and offering curbside pickup.
The signs on the doors say “masks required” or “limit of 10 customers at once.”
Customers navigating aisles inside stores are directed by one-way signs. They wait in line while standing on floor decals six feet apart. And they check out from behind an acrylic barrier.
Stores look much different than before the stay-at-home order began in March, requiring businesses to find new ways to communicate with customers and to keep them safe.
When customers visit the Department of Motor Vehicles offices, they will be protected by acrylic partitions created by Henrico County’s JoMoCo studio. As students and faculty gradually go back to Virginia Commonwealth University, signs and decals created by the local FastSigns franchises will help facilitate social distancing.
Business has been booming in recent months for businesses in the Richmond region making custom signs, banners, decals and sneeze guards.
And some of these companies have had to pivot in order to survive.
Most clients of the sign production businesses closed their doors in March, which meant regular orders for dimensional logos, backlit signage, graphics and vehicle wraps dried up.
“When our national accounts started putting the brakes on their business, we started looking for other ways to generate revenue so we could keep our staff fully employed,” said Scotty Hager, a partner at Image360 RVA on Dabney Road in Henrico.
Image360 and other local sign companies began creating custom acrylic sneeze guards, face shields, floor decals and signs about the business’ health precautions or updated hours and services.
By adjusting to meet their clients' new needs, local sign businesses were not only able to keep their doors open and keep nearly all of their employees on the payroll, but they’ve helped other businesses remain open in a limited capacity.
“We’ve been really busy ever since,” Hager said.
Rob White’s four FastSigns franchise locations in the Richmond area first began selling products to help local hospitals prepare for COVID-19 when orders from the company's larger clients slowed down. In addition to signs, FastSigns made intubation boxes to protect healthcare workers.
“We used the same machines and the same materials we used for the safety shields, but instead of a sign, we were making a box with certain specifications,” said White, who owns FastSigns locations in Chesterfield, Henrico, Richmond and a central production center in eastern Goochland County.
Now, FastSigns is also producing signs to help businesses reopen safely and communicate updates with customers.
Joe Coleman, the co-owner of JoMoCo studio on Staples Mill Road in Henrico, said signs show customers that businesses are open and in compliance with state guidelines.
“The idea is that people will be able to come back into these businesses and feel safe,” White said. “So we try to help our clients to communicate what they’re doing to protect their customers and employees.”
One of the biggest challenges businesses face as they reopen is communicating to customers that they’re open and taking proper safety precautions, said Barry N. Moore, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia.
“Business owners and managers are worried that the public will still stay away and that people will assume they’re still going to be closed, so nobody shows up. It’s going to take a while to get the consumer confidence back,” he said.
***
Sales at sign and banner businesses have been ramping up to at least pre-pandemic levels as businesses continue to reopen across the country, said Burke Cueny, vice president of marketing and communications for Alliance Franchise Brands’ sign division. Alliance Franchise Brands is the parent company of several national sign production chains, including Image360, which has two locations in the Richmond area.
When state guidelines change, businesses need different signs, Coleman said. The orders keep rolling in.
Image360’s employees have even been coming in early and staying late some days to manage the demand, Hager said.
“It’s a different kind of work but our numbers are fairly flat, whereas otherwise we’d be down substantially,” he said. “Because we’ve been making floor decals, acrylic barriers and directional signs, it has filled in where the regular day-to-day business has declined.”
The demand for other types of yard signs and banners has increased, too, White said.
Customers have ordered more signs and banners than usual to celebrate college and high school graduations and Mother's Day because restrictions have limited gatherings.
These orders are keeping White's FastSigns franchises very busy, but they don't generate as much revenue as the orders they normally receive from larger clients, he said.
***
Sneeze guards have been in high demand and the acrylic needed to make sneeze guards and faceshields has become difficult to find, Coleman said.
“We outfitted over half of the DMV's [locations] in the state with sneeze guards. We’re lucky it was back when you could still get acrylic because it’s really hard to get right now,” he said.
When Hager first saw his grocery store installing sneeze guards in March, he began placing large orders for acrylic. Hager's distributors told him they were starting to run short on acrylic, so he had orders shipped in from Atlanta and Southern California.
“It was a little bit of a risk to be bringing in that much material without having orders yet, but when we started letting businesses know we had the materials, the orders started coming in,” he said.
The demand for acrylic is about 10 times higher because of the pandemic, according to Curbell Plastics Inc., a plastics supplier with locations nationwide, including one in Hanover County. Lead times to buy acrylic have increased from three or four weeks to 26 weeks.
Hager was able to stock up on acrylic for his Image360 locations, but some of Alliance Franchise Brands’ other locations have had a tough time finding the product.
Sourcing the raw materials has been the biggest challenge, Cueny said.
“We’ve probably produced more of the acrylic sneeze guards for other franchise owners in our network who are selling them to their own clients than we are for our own clients,” Hager said. “It keeps our staff employed and allows us to run the business in a way that benefits everybody — other franchises in our network, as well as us.”
JoMoCo's Coleman said schools and office buildings will need an enormous amount of acrylic to create custom sneeze guards.
“The amount of material our suppliers are telling me they’ve sold and the stacks I’ve seen when I go to pick up my order is huge,” Coleman said. "It’s truckloads of the stuff.”
A lot of the acrylic comes from overseas, which makes it even more difficult to source, he said.
“It’s a strange world. It started with a toilet paper shortage and now it’s acrylic,” Coleman said. “You never know what’s going to be next. I never would have thought you wouldn’t be able to get plastic.”
***
The demand for acrylic barriers and signs is expected to continue growing as Richmond-area businesses gradually reopen and schools develop their plans for the fall.
“It seems like plans are still being calculated, but there has been a spike in demand for signs and acrylic shields from colleges, K-12 schools and even tutoring centers,” Cueny said.
FastSigns' White said his business received an influx of orders from colleges this month.
"We’re starting to see that orders from colleges are really picking up,” he said. “Those signs are really similar to what the other businesses need, as well.”
VCU began its gradual reopening at the beginning of June. Certain faculty, staff and students have started returning to campus in two-week phases. Classes will begin Aug. 17, but will look different than they did in the past. Physical distancing of at least six feet will be required in all offices, labs, classrooms and shared spaces.
“To facilitate physical distancing, VCU will offer both in-person and online classes. In-person classes may be smaller or some may alternate in-person attendance,” said Carolyn Conlon, director of communications for VCU's administration.
Signage and sneeze guards will be installed to keep students, faculty and staff safe, she said.
“Some examples of signage include physical distancing signs, elevator maximum capacity signs, floor staging decals, hygiene best practices signs, occupancy limit signs and directional signs. Customer service/welcome centers with higher traffic may install plexiglass or sneeze guards,” Conlon said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.