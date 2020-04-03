C&F Financial Corp. has acquired land in eastern Henrico County with plans to build a new office building for its consumer lending subsidiary.
The West Point-based holding company for C&F Bank bought 9.86 acres at 5491 International Trade Drive, about three miles from Richmond International Airport.
The company plans to construct a 25,000-square-foot office building for its C&F Finance Co. division, which provides automobile, marine and recreational vehicle loans through indirect lending programs.
The consumer lending subsidiary currently is leasing space on East Main Street in downtown Richmond, where it employs about 100 people.
“We were looking for more space,” said Jason Long, C&F Financial’s chief financial officer. “This new building will give us more space than we have downtown. Prior to moving downtown, we had a location off Laburnum Avenue not far from this new location.”
Plans call for construction to start late in the current second quarter or early in the third quarter, depending upon conditions relating to the coronavirus, Long said. The building’s completion is planned for first quarter 2021.
The company purchased the land from DMG Propertie LLLP for $400,000, according to commercial brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, whose Brian K. Berkey handled the site selection and sale negotiations on behalf of the lending subsidiary.
C&F Finance has retained Thalhimer Realty Partners Inc., the investment and development subsidiary of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, as the developer of the project. Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer is the project manager and Price Simpson Harvey is the architect.
C&F Bank plans to open its first downtown Richmond branch in The Locks Tower apartment building that is under construction at East Byrd and South 10th streets during the third quarter, Long said.
The space on the first floor of the 12-story apartment building at 1001 E. Byrd St. will house a branch and will have offices for the company’s mortgage subsidiary and wealth management group. The company’s commercial lending group also will relocate to The Locks Tower from offices off Cox Road in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in western Henrico.
C&F Financial has 30 branches — 25 of them as C&F Bank and five as Peoples Community Bank, which it acquired on Jan. 1. Plans call for changing name of those five branches in Westmoreland, King George, Richmond and Stafford counties to C&F Bank on April 27.
Thirteen of the company’s 30 branches are in the Richmond area.
