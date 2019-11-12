A total of 282 workers at the on-site cafes and food service operations at four Richmond-area Capital One offices and one in Chesapeake will be laid off effective Jan. 17.
The workers are employees of Restaurant Associates, a New York-based provider of on-site food services for offices, museums and cultural attractions. "We are no longer the vendor for Capital One," said Sam Souccar, a spokesman for Restaurant Associates.
Restaurant Associates notified the Virginia Employment Commission of the layoffs on Thursday. Employees were notified Tuesday morning.
“Capital One has made the decision to transition food service vendors in the Central Virginia region to Lifeworks Restaurant Group. We look forward to the continued delivery of excellent service to our associates and our guests," a Capital One spokesman said.
The vendor's workers at Capital One's West Creek campus in Goochland County will be most impacted with 145 job cuts coming from the office at 15000 Capital One Drive and an additional 62 workers terminated at the neighboring building at 15085 Capital One Drive, according to the notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission.
Fifty food service workers at the company's office at 120 Eastshore Drive in western Henrico County also will be laid off as will 14 employees at offices at 12730 Kingston Ave. in Chester and 11 workers at the Capital One Bank at 1421 Kristina Way in Chesapeake.
"All employees impacted by this announcement will have the opportunity to apply to keep their current positions and our hope is that they will do just that," said David Freireich, a spokesman for LifeWorks, a subsidiary of Aramark food services.
"LifeWorks Restaurant Group is proud to be expanding our existing portfolio with Capital One in the Central Virginia region and look forward to serving all of their associates in the area," he said. "Our top priority during this time of transition is the care of employees."
Capital One, a financial and banking services firm based in McLean with large operations in the Richmond area, has frequently been listed as a top place to work in various surveys, in part because of the company-provided perks, including its on-site food options.
Capital One employs roughly 11,400 workers in the Richmond area in offices including its campus in Goochland, two Capital One Cafe banking locations and other operations in Chesterfield and Henrico counties and Richmond.
(1) comment
The most stupid concept ever conceived ever
