Capital One, the Richmond region's largest private employer, told employees Wednesday that the financial services giant was encouraging them and contractors whose jobs can be performed remotely to work from home starting Thursday.
“We understand that this may be a disruptive decision, but we believe that is in the best interests of our associates and our communities,” Richard Fairbank, the founder and chief executive officer of Capital One, told associates in an internal memo. “And it will create more space and distance for those who still need to come into work.”
Fairbank said that while McLean-based company has no known cases of coronavirus among its employees, the company was taking steps to encourage social distancing as part of collective efforts to slow the spread of the disease.
For associates working in jobs that have to be performed at a Capital One location, Fairbank said the company would be instituting additional precautions wherever possible in order to increase social distancing and lower densities in its “people centers and retail locations.” Many of those employees are in customer service roles, Fairbank said.
The company also would be announcing increased paid leave and more flexible attendance policies in response to the coronavirus, he said in the memo.
Capital One, which provides banking, credit card and financial services, has its main campus in the West Creek office park in Goochland County. It also operates two Capital One Cafe banking locations and other operations in Chesterfield and Henrico counties and in Richmond.
As of last year, Capital One had more than 11,000 employees in the Richmond region.
Too bad such extraordinary precautions have to be taken to debunk the misinformation spread by the guy with the biggest megaphone in the land.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
