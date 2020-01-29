Automotive retailer CarMax Inc. is acquiring a minority stake in popular automotive online research site Edmunds Inc.
The Goochland County-based retailer said late Wednesday that it is investing $50 million in Edmunds.
CarMax didn't say what percentage stake it was taking in the California-based company, which provides online automotive reviews as well as car-buying services and appraisals.
“Edmunds’ proprietary content, comprehensive automotive market insights and streamlined user experience across the car buying and selling journey will allow us to deepen our engagement with customers shopping online,” Bill Nash, CarMax's president and CEO, said in a statement.
“Consumers trust Edmunds for its in-depth, expert-driven automotive editorial content and unbiased reviews," Nash said. "Edmunds has also made significant investments in digital innovations over the last several years that align with our continued focus on enhancing the customer experience online.”
CarMax said it expects the ownership stake and partnership with Edmunds will further strengthen CarMax’s new omni-channel experience, which allows customers to buy a car from home, in-store or an integrated combination of both. CarMax has more than 200 stores nationwide.
Avi Steinlauf, Edmunds’ chief executive officer, said in statement that he believes the deal with CarMax will be "a mutually beneficial partnership for many years to come.”
“We’re excited for this opportunity to collaborate with another well-respected industry leader that is dedicated toward making car shopping easier for consumers,” Steinlauf said.
The CarMax investment comes as Edmunds plans to lay off 122 employees from its Santa Monica, Calif., headquarters, the Los Angeles Times reported citing a notice filed with the state.
Jamie Epstein, vice president of employment experience, told the newspaper in a statement that the layoffs are part of a restructuring decision designed to allow Edmunds to “focus on its core revenue drivers, so we are in the most financially healthy position for future growth.”
