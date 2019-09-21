CarMax is planning a third customer experience center as the automotive retailer continues to roll out its omni-channel car buying experience where customers can buy a car either completely from home, in-store or a combination of both.
The Goochland County-based chain announced this month plans to open the center in December in the Phoenix area. CarMax plans to hire 430 people.
CarMax has about 200 employees at its Atlanta customer experience center with plans to add 100 more employees. It also added a center in the Kansas City, Kan., market, which should have about 300 employees when it becomes fully operational.
The customer experience centers are designed to help customers proceed through the sales process online. If, for instance, a customer has questions about trade-in or financing, that person can contact the center where an employee will answer the questions via online, phone or email.
The call centers also are critical components of the omni-channel buying experience that CarMax is rolling out nationwide, the chain said.
CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used vehicles with more than 200 stores, plans to have the new car-buying service to the majority of its markets across the country by February.
The chain introduced the new program in July in the Richmond and Hampton Roads markets where the entire car buying process can be handled online and then have the used vehicle delivered to the home. Or customers can do part of the car-buying process online, such as handling the financing and other paperwork, before completing the purchase in person at the store and driving away with the vehicle.
