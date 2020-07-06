A Canadian investment firm has made an unsolicited mini-tender offer to buy less than 1% of shares in automotive retailer CarMax Inc.
Goochland County-based CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used-cars, said late Monday that it recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital Investment Corp.'s unsolicited mini-tender offer.
TRC Capital wants to buy up to 1.5 million shares of CarMax’s common stock, or less than 1% of the chain's outstanding common stock as of May 31, according to CarMax.
TRC Capital’s offer price of $82.50 per share is about 4.7% lower than the $86.58 per share closing price for CarMax's price on June 26, the last trading day before TRC Capital’s mini-tender offer. The mini-tender offer expires July 29.
Shares closed Monday at $90.38, up $1.16 or 1.30%.
The Fortune 500 retailer's stock closed at an all-time high of $101.21 on Feb. 21. CarMax had briefly closed over $100 a share in November - the first time it closed above $100 since the chain's initial public offering in 1997.
TRC Capital is known for its mini-tender offer strategy, which enables a company to buy a small portion of stock directly from the shareholders. By acquiring less than 5% of the company's shares, a mini-tender offer bypasses regulations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that regular tender offers need to meet.
Officials with TRC Capital could not be reached for comment.
CarMax has more than 215 stores, including two in the Richmond region.
