CarMax store on West Broad Street in Henrico County.

CarMax reached a milestone - its stock closed at over $100 a share for the first since since the chain's initial public offering in 1997.

Shares in the Goochland County-base automotive retailer closed at $100.15 on Nov. 19. Shares fell below $100 in the following days. Shares closed Friday at $97.58.

In February 1997, CarMax sold stock at $20 a share in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange.

At the time, CarMax was a division of consumer electronics retail giant Circuit City Stores Inc., which closed its last stores in 2009. In 1997, Circuit City had created two series of common stock to track separately the performance of its core consumer electronics business and its used-car business.

CarMax became an independent company in October 2002. It generated $18.2 billion in sales last year.

