Online used auto retailer Carvana LLC has purchased a parcel on Westwood Avenue in Richmond where it has been planning to build one of its trademark car vending machine towers.
The Arizona-based company paid $1.75 million to buy roughly 2 acres at 2201 Westwood Ave., the former site of the ERNI Electronics building, according to a Feb. 13 deed filed with the Richmond Circuit Court.
Nearly all the land - about 1.7 acres - rests in Richmond while another one-tenth of an acre is in Henrico County, according to city and county property records.
A land clearance plan, filed with the city in October, said the development proposal called for the construction of a 12-tier Carvana vehicle vending machine and office space, and that the existing office building would be taken down.
Additional plans filed in December did not name Carvana, but said there would be a new commercial building for a customer service center with a car storage tower, delivery bays, wash bays and office area.
A demolition permit application was filed with the city on Feb. 18.
Officials with Carvana's press office did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Friday.
Carvana's purchase of the Westwood Avenue tract comes after Chesterfield County officials in October signed off on plans for Carvana to build a $25 million vehicle maintenance and storage facility on Woods Edge Road near Interstate 95.
The Chesterfield project calls for clearing the 184-acre wooded tract across from the Walthall Creek and Southcreek subdvisions and building a 191,000-square-foot maintenance facility as well as parking spaces for 9,000 vehicles awaiting shipment to buyers across the U.S. The Chesterfield facility would do basic mechanical work such as oil changes and tire rotations as the vehicles are vetted before being sent to its customers.
Carvana had planned to build a 71-foot-tall car vending machine tower in the Short Pump area of western Henrico. But in late 2016, the company withdrew those plans to build the $6 million eight-level tower at 4150 Tom Leonard Dr. amid neighbor concerns about the light that would have come from the building.
The property Carvana bought this month is at the corner of Westwood Avenue and North Hamilton Street.
It is across Westwood Avenue from Interstate 195 and a short distance from Topgolf's 55,000-square-foot complex that opened last fall at 2308 Westwood Ave. in Henrico. SPARC, the youth performing arts school, has its studio and offices on Hamilton Street, next door to the Carvana property.
The property was assessed for $1.505 million, Richmond's online property records show.
ERNI Electronics had operated from there since 2008 when it bought the property. It relocated its operations to Chesterfield County last year.
Read Goode and Cheryle Toy from commercial real estate brokerage Divaris Real Estate Inc. represented Carvana in the transaction.
Carvana customers choose a vehicle online and can have it delivered to their home or they can pick up their vehicle at a vending machine.
In late January, Carvana announced it had opened its 24th car vending machine location in the U.S. That vending machine, located in Miami, is eight stories tall and holds 27 vehicles, the company said in a news release.
The company has car vending machines in Texas, Florida, Maryland, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, California and Oklahoma.
Carvana sold 177,549 vehicle units in 2019, up 89%. It generated $3.94 billion in revenue, an increase of 101%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.