Cavalier Produce began delivering produce to Richmond-area consumers at three dropped off locations on Wednesday.
About 40 customers picked up items at the Boathouse restaurant in Rocketts Landing; The Boathouse Sunday Park restaurant in Chesterfield County; and at Tarrant's West restaurant on Three Chopt Road in Henrico. About half of the pickup orders were done at the Rocketts Landing location.
The curbside pickup locations in the Richmond area operate from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.
The Louisa County-based company made the shift to selling directly to consumers after its core customer of restaurants, colleges and retirement homes closed or curtailed operations this month because of the coronavirus.
Cavalier Produce also is encouraging customers to participate in its buy-a-box and give-a-box program by donating $10 with each order so a box of produce can be given to a laid-off restaurant employee. The company so far has received donations for 51 boxes.
Customers call Cavalier Produce at (800) 394-4549 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to place orders. Items to be delivered to one of the drop-off locations must be ordered by 2 p.m. the day before.
