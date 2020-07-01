The CEO of a Chesterfield County-based drug company who resigned this week has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to the company’s sales of the opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.
Shaun Thaxter, who served for 10 years as the top executive for pharmaceutical firm Indivior PLC pleaded guilty in federal court in Abingdon on Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce.
Under the plea agreement with federal authorities, Thaxter has agreed to pay $600,000 in fines and forfeitures and could serve up to a year in prison.
Indivior announced late Monday that Thaxter had stepped down as CEO, saying it was by “mutual agreement” with the board. The company appointed Mark Crossley as CEO.
In April 2019, a federal grand jury in Virginia indicted Indivior for allegedly using fraudulent marketing practices to increase profits. The company has denied wrongdoing.
The charges are part of a broader crackdown by government officials on opioid drug sales amidst an epidemic of opioid drug addiction in the United States.
“Our nation is confronting the deadliest drug crisis in American history,” said Deputy U.S. Assistant Attorney General Michael D. Granston in a statement. “Opioid withdrawal is dangerous, difficult, and painful, and the people struggling to overcome addiction face challenges that can often seem insurmountable.”
“Opioid manufacturers, and the individuals charged with managing them, are obligated to ensure the opioid drugs they sell are marketed and distributed honestly, responsibly, and in compliance with the law,” he said.
In December 2014, United Kingdom-based Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc spun off Chesterfield-based pharmaceutical unit and renamed it Indivior. The global specialty pharmaceutical company, which markets and sells Suboxone and has locations throughout the world, has its corporate headquarters on Midlothian Turnpike.
Indivior said in a statement that Thaxter’s plea agreement “is in his personal capacity and not on behalf of the group [company].”
“As the group has previously noted, it continues to pursue its strategy to resolve outstanding investigations and litigations as expeditiously as possible, and as the matter is ongoing it has no further comment,” the company said.
The federal charges against Thaxter claim that as CEO of the company, he failed to prevent and correct false and misleading claims that the company made to the Massachusetts Medicaid Program about pediatric exposure rates to the Suboxone film products the company sold.
Thaxter was appointed CEO of Indivior in November 2014. Since 2009, Thaxter had led Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Inc., the former parent company of Indivior based in Slough, England, and played a key role since the formation of Indivior. He was named president in 2005. He joined what was then called Reckitt & Colman Plc in 1995 as a senior brand manager.
His 2020 base salary was $846,300, up from $821,600 in 2019, regulatory filings show.
Crossley has been chief financial and operations officer and executive director of Indivior since February 2017. He was previously chief strategy officer from 2014 to 2017 and served as finance director, leading the spinoff of Indivior from its former parent company.
Before joining Indivior in 2012, he worked for 13 years at Procter & Gamble in various finance leadership positions and he served for eight years as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard. He graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy with a bachelor’s in management and economics.
