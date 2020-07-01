Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTH CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTH CENTRAL HANOVER COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHWESTERN HENRICO COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF RICHMOND IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 800 PM EDT. * AT 500 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 2.5 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...DOPPLER RADAR. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE... RICHMOND, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, TUCKAHOE, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, BON AIR, MECHANICSVILLE, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, LAKESIDE, LAUREL, GLEN ALLEN, EAST HIGHLAND PARK, WYNDHAM, DUMBARTON, GREENDALE, ROSLYN HILLS, SOLOMONS STORE, LONGDALE AND CHAMBERLAYNE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR