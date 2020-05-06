ChamberRVA has created a relief fund for small businesses in the Richmond region affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The RVA Small Business Relief Fund will provide unrestricted grants of $2,500 to qualifying businesses, the regional business organization announced Wednesday.
The grants would go to help pay rent, employee salaries and operating costs as a stop-gap relief before the business receives federal and state aid.
ChamberRVA expects that the relief fund will disburse grants to applicants in successive funding rounds, as contributions allow.
In the first round, Facebook donated $250,000 to seed the relief fund.
To be eligible to receive a grant, companies must be based in the Richmond region — consisting of the counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Powhatan, the city of Richmond and the town of Ashland — and have been operating for at least one year. The business must employ between two to 25 full-time equivalent employees.
The businesses also must demonstrate a negative financial impact from COVID-19 and must be able to show a need for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses.
Applications to apply for relief funds begin at 9 a.m. May 13 and end at 5 p.m. May 19. All applicants will be informed of a decision by May 27.
A grant advisory committee will review the applications and make decisions regarding the grant awards.
Details about the program, including eligibility criteria for small businesses, can be found at www.chamberrva.com/relief.
