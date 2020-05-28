More than 500 businesses in the Richmond area applied for grants from a small business recovery program funded by Facebook and administered by ChamberRVA.
This week, ChamberRVA said it notified 100 businesses in the area that they each will receive $2,500 grants from the RVA Small Business Relief Fund, money aimed at helping them cover rent and other expenses during the coronavirus pandemic.
ChamberRVA received a total of 565 submissions for grants. The total funding for this round of grants was $250,000, provided by the social media company Facebook.
"We hope there will be future rounds," said Kelley McCall, the chamber's vice president for leadership, community and resource development.
"We are going to be actively soliciting contributions for a second round of funding," McCall said. "We have had some interest from some other corporate philanthropists. We are actively in conversations, but we don't have a promise yet."
The grants were provided to for-profit, small businesses based in the Richmond region — consisting of the counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Powhatan, the city of Richmond and the town of Ashland. Businesses must have been operating for at least one year and must employ between two to 25 full-time equivalent employees.
The businesses also had to show that they have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and would use the money to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses.
"One thing we are proud of is that 70% of the grant winners are businesses that are veteran-, women- or minority-owned," McCall said.
ChamberRVA did not release the names of businesses that received grants, but McCall said they represented "a diverse range of industries."
Facebook, which has a data center in eastern Henrico County, has given a total of $830,000 to local schools, small businesses and nonprofit organizations, a spokeswoman for the company said. That includes $280,000 to Henrico County Education Foundation and $100,000 to local nonprofits through the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond.
