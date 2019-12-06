The nation's largest bank is eyeing the Richmond region for new branch locations.
Chase Bank, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co., has received federal regulatory approval for two branches in Henrico County.
The bank also is in the process of adding an ATM location inside the building at 1211 W. Broad St., next to the Jamaica House restaurant, on the Virginia Commonwealth University's academic campus.
The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which regulates and supervise all national banks, approved an application from Chase to establish a branch at the southeast corner of Parham and Staples Mill Road. That approval came Sept. 4.
Commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reported the first week of December that Chase Bank has leased the 2,942-square-foot building at 8727 Staples Mill Road in Henrico. It had been a former BB&T Bank branch.
The federal agency also approved on Oct. 8 an application for a branch on northwest corner of West Broad Street and Willow Lawn Drive. The application doesn't list a specific address.
A Chase spokesman declined to discuss the approvals for the two branches and the ATM location.
"We’re only in a position right now to communicate our broader Greater Washington expansion which includes opening 70 new branches across VA, MD, and DC," spokesman Peter Kelley said in an email. "We’ll be able to share more details with you on our expansion in Richmond next year."
Chase entered the Washington, D.C. market in 2018. It has 13 locations in Northern Virginia and one in Charlottesville, according to its website.
The bank said last year that it planned to open 400 new branches and hire as many as 3,000 employees in new markets over the next five years. The new retail branches would be in markets including Charlotte, N.C.; Raleigh, N.C.; Greenville, S.C.: Nashville, Tenn.; and Pittsburgh.
The bank also has said it plans to add branches in new locations close to large universities.
New York-based JPMorgan Chase is the nation's largest financial institution with $2.8 trillion of assets.
