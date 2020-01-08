Care Advantage Inc. has bought another home health care provider in Virginia.
Chesterfield County-based Care Advantage said this week that it acquired Amaisa Home Care in Leesburg. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Amaisa, founded in 2014, provides in-home personal care services to private pay patients in Northern Virginia as well as companionship and respite care services.
Care Advantage said the acquisition will strengthen its existing presence in Northern Virginia by increasing the coverage area of Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William counties.
“As our neighbors in the northern part of Virginia, Amaisa stood out to us as the type of high quality, compassionate organization that we love to partner with,” said Tim Hanold, CEO of Care Advantage. “Culturally, it is a terrific fit. Their award-winning culture was evident from day one and a testament to the quality protocols and strong relationships the team has established since its founding. We are thrilled to welcome them to the family and to enhance our market presence in Northern Virginia, which is one of our key markets.”
The deal is the 12th acquisition in two years for Care Advantage, which was founded in 1988 by Deborah J. Johnston, a registered nurse. The company was sold in January 2017 to BelHealth Investment Partners, a New York-based health care private equity firm.
Last month, Care Advantage broadened its reach by acquiring South Boston-based Team Nurse Inc. and its affiliated entities. Team Nurse operates 17 locations in Virginia with more than 400 caregivers.
Care Advantage now has more than 5,000 employees, serving over 7,000 patients per year across more than 40 branch locations in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
