Chesterfield County-based home healthcare provider Care Advantage Inc. is broadening its reach by acquiring a South Boston-based company.
Care Advantage said Wednesday it has acquired Team Nurse Inc. and its affiliated entities.
It is the 11th acquisition in a little more than two years for Care Advantage, which was founded in 1988 by Deborah J. Johnston, a registered nurse. The company was sold in January 2017 to BelHealth Investment Partners, a New York-based health care private equity firm.
Team Nurse was founded in 2000 and currently operates 17 locations in Virginia with a staff of more than 400 caregivers. The company provides both in-home personal care and skilled home health services.
The two companies have had a long business relationship. Team Nurse was founded by Steve Mize, a Virginia entrepreneur who bought two Care Advantage branches in 2000.
With the acquisition, Care Advantage will have more than 40 branches in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington D.C.
"We now have a service area of 90 percent of the state (Virginia) and provide a full continuum of care to our patients," said Tim Hanold, chief executive officer of Care Advantage. "Our enhanced footprint positions us well for additional growth in the Mid-Atlantic.”
The company services a mix of private-pay and Medicaid patients, and offers personal care services such as bathing, dressing, and companionship. It also provides skilled services by licensed nurses and therapists through it’s All About Care and Paradise companies.
