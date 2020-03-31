A subsidiary of Chesterfield County-based Tredegar Corp. said it has switched production at its factory to make face shields to protect health care professionals from the COVID-19 virus.
And a Goochland County-based restaurant distributor is now working with grocery stores to supply product and to lend employees to help keep shelves stocked with food.
***
Bright View Technologies, the Tredegar subsidiary, said it has retooled its factory in North Carolina to produce disposable face shields.
Tredegar makes aluminum extrusions and film products used in the packaging and construction industries.
Based in Durham, N.C., the Bright View subsidiary makes optical management products. The company said it has received its first order for face shields from the state of North Carolina and is responding to “numerous other customer inquiries” for face shields.
With a stay-at-home order now in place in North Carolina and limited staffing at its factory, Bright View said it is tailoring the production of the personal protective equipment to enable independent contractors to assemble the face shields at their homes.
“Given our company’s expertise in optical grade plastic films, we quickly identified ways that we could contribute to fighting the pandemic and worked with our sister company, Tredegar Personal Care, to create the prototype in just five days,” said Jennifer Aspell, president of Bright View, in a statement.
Bright View said it also is using crowdsourcing to attract contractors to assemble the shields, with preference given to people who have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, particularly those who have lost jobs.
Bright View said it expects to add 25 to 30 independent contractors within the next two weeks to meet demand for its face shields.
“We held a brainstorming session to develop an assembly method that could maximize productivity while allowing individuals to work at home,” said Mike Bobay, director of operations for Bright View. “We’ve developed a process enabling independent contractors to pick up a kit of materials for the face shields, assemble the product at home, and return fully assembled face shields to Bright View’s Durham facility where the shields will undergo quality inspections.”
***
Performance Food Group Co. is one of the nation’s largest food-service companies, supplying food and food-related products to restaurants, health care facilities, universities and movie theaters.
The Goochland-based company has shifted its business model slightly now to distribute groceries.
Performance has signed agreements with 10 new grocery retail partners and is sharing more than 1,000 employees to work at grocery stores or distribution centers to help keep shelves stocked with food. About 20 of those workers are from Virginia, a spokesman said.
The company did not say which grocery retailers it is working with, but on Monday it said it started distributing groceries to about 480 grocery locations.
The food distributor said it continues to support its core restaurant customers by launching tools to help them as restaurants switch to a higher volume of take-out and delivery.
“As we all adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, our company is in a crucial position to keep our country’s food supply chain strong,” said George Holm, Performance Food’s chairman, president and CEO.
