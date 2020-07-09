A new chief executive officer has been named at Chesterfield County-based Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp., the parent company of Village Bank.
James E. “Jay” Hendricks Jr., the bank’s executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief risk officer, will become president and CEO of the company and its bank subsidiary, the company announced late Thursday.
He replaces William G. Foster Jr., the president and chief executive officer of the holding company and the bank, who led it through a turnaround period after the housing market downturn. Hendricks takes over Aug. 14, when Foster will step down as an officer and director to pursue other interests.
Foster was named president in August 2013 and became CEO six months later when former longtime President and CEO Thomas W. Winfree stepped down.
Foster took over the top executive role a little more than a year after the bank entered into a consent order with government banking regulators to improve its credit quality and maintain minimum capital levels. The bank made changes that included selling its headquarters, closing several branch offices while opening a new branch in Williamsburg, and selling off properties that it repossessed during the economic recession.
Village Bank now has nine branches.
It was released from a regulatory consent order with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Virginia’s Bureau of Financial Institutions in December 2015.
“Bill stepped into the fire with us in the darkest days of the last recession and helped us put together a vision and a team that could make Village a top performing bank,” said Craig D. Bell, chairman of the board of directors of the company and the bank.
Bell said Village Bank accomplished those aspirations — for instance, it approved more than $180 million in Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans to the community during the current coronavirus crisis.
Foster, 58, said Thursday that he feels like his “work is done” at Village Bank and he wants to pursue other opportunities.
The bank is in a “good spot” now, Foster said. “It is the right time to make a transition like this,” he said.
Hendricks, who earned an undergraduate degree from Virginia Tech and a graduate degree from the University of Richmond, has served as executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief risk officer since December 2016. He previously served as the bank’s chief risk officer since 2013.
From 1990 to 2013, he served in several leadership roles at SunTrust Bank and its predecessor Crestar Bank. Prior to that, he served as a bank examiner for the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency.
“When I hired him [Hendricks], and brought him in, I anticipated he would be my successor someday, so we have been preparing for years now,” Foster said. “He is the hardest working person you will ever meet.”
Hendricks said in a statement that the bank’s goal is to deliver top 25% long-term returns for shareholders compared with other community banks.
“I look forward to building on the continued success of the company” Hendricks said. “These unprecedented times will be a defining moment for us.”
